Thunder Valley Casino Resort's benefits package is second to none, offering you and your family superior benefits designed to enhance your life and future for you and your family. Some of the outstanding benefits available to Team Members include:

Success Stories

Michelle

From her Hawaiian roots to her California dreams, Michelle has stayed true to her goals of bringing a positive outlook to all challenges. She began her Thunder Valley career in 2005 as a Security Officer, and was soon promoted to Field Training Officer. Over the next decade, she served in various departments, gaining skills in management, public speaking, crisis intervention, and specific training for security and public safety responsibilities.



As Security Shift Manager, she demonstrates leadership and guidance to her peers in the Thunder Valley way. Her career opportunities at Thunder Valley, she says, "has allowed me to build a solid foundation for my career that I can take anywhere." Mahalo to you, Michelle!



Alfredo

Alfredo's a keeper - he's been with Thunder Valley since 2003, before the doors officially opened. Hired on as an Executive Steward, he brought hospitality skills learned from working for several casinos in Las Vegas. Now the company's Food and Beverage Manager, he oversees the personnel that makes "food and beverage" happen throughout the resort. From bars to restaurants, maintenance, entertainment and marketing, he’s cultivated strong working relationships throughout the property.



Alfredo has also successfully developed the outdoor Amphitheater concession sales for the Summer Concert Series. As to why he's one of the longest-serving Team Members here, Alfredo says, "To me, Thunder Valley is the best place to work by far - I love working for the Tribe and I love working with our Team!"



La Quesha

"Thunder Valley is a place to learn and a place to advance from within", says La Quesha. When the property's luxury hotel was added, so were lots of new jobs - and she landed one of them as Status Board Operator.



From this entry-level, communication-oriented position in the Housekeeping department, her career took off, leading to Assistant Executive Housekeeper and now as Executive Housekeeper. Along the way, La Quesha has learned not only the challenge of hotel management, but also the skills of active listening, patience and a love of the team culture and people at Thunder Valley. The best thing about the job? "I love exceeding the guest's expectations and ensuring their stay is a wonderful experience. There's nothing like that feeling!"



Kelly

Kelly brings a positive attitude every day to her position as Assistant Beverage Manager. She worked her way through college, holding down a full-time job at Fatburger in the Food Court on her way to a bachelor's degree in Operations Management. Through those years, she advanced to Assistant Manager for the Food Court before her current role in the Beverage Department.



She loves the daily opportunities for interaction with both Guests and Team Members. "The best part about being a leader is the chance to represent and set a good example for everyone," she says, adding that she has learned decision-making and motivational skills through her career at Thunder Valley. "I want to grow with the company and continue to take on new challenges."