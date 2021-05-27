Available Positions
All Available Jobs
We've got Job Fairs scheduled at the Employment Center on the following dates: March 2, 12, 16, 18, 26, and 30. We hire for specific positions at our Job Fairs; click the Job Fairs tab above for more information and to apply!
We also offer our Walk-In Wednesdays interview events! Walk in for an interview, walk out with a job!*
For more information on Job Fairs, Interview Events, and Walk-In Wednesdays, click on the above Job Fairs tab.
Employment Center hours:
-
Monday - Friday: 8AM - 5PM
Hours subject to change.
Free Poker Dealer School! Apply Now!
Monday, April 26 - Thursday, May 27, 2021
Classes times: Monday - Thursday, 4:30PM - 8:30PM
POKER DEALER TRAINING - APPLY NOW
*Certain positions only. Specific fit and offer will be determined by management. Please be prepared by bringing your valid ID to Job Fairs, Walk-In Wednesdays, and all in-person interviews. Masks are mandatory. Temperature checks are administered by our team upon arrival.
To stay up-to-date on job postings or to apply at one of our affiliates, click below:
Job Fairs
Upcoming Job Fairs at the Employment Center*
We're hiring on the spot!
Tuesday, March 30: 9AM - Noon: Housekeeping and Internal Maintenance
Tuesday, April 6: 9AM - Noon: Housekeeping and Internal Maintenance
Friday, April 9: 1PM - 4PM: Security
Thursday, April 15: 10AM - 1PM: Food and Beverage
Friday, April 16: 1PM - 4PM: Security
Tuesday, April 20, 9AM - Noon: Housekeeping and Internal Maintenance
Friday, April 23, 1PM - 4PM: Security
Walk-In Wednesdays*
-
Stop by the Employment Center on Wednesday, March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 from 9AM - 3PM for our walk-in interviews for Security, Housekeeping, and Internal Maintenance positions. Completed on-line applications preferred upon arrival.
Benefits
Thunder Valley Casino Resort's benefits package is second to none, offering you and your family superior benefits designed to enhance your life and future for you and your family. Some of the outstanding benefits available to Team Members include:
Download Detailed Benefits List
- Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance
- Paid time-off
- Free meals and paid lunch breaks
- 401(k) retirement plan with company match
- Life Insurance and Long-Term Disability Insurance
- Employee Assistance Program (EAP)
- Tuition reimbursement
- Great career advancement opportunities
Success Stories
Michelle
From her Hawaiian roots to her California dreams, Michelle has stayed true to her goals of bringing a positive outlook to all challenges. She began her Thunder Valley career in 2005 as a Security Officer, and was soon promoted to Field Training Officer. Over the next decade, she served in various departments, gaining skills in management, public speaking, crisis intervention, and specific training for security and public safety responsibilities.
As Security Shift Manager, she demonstrates leadership and guidance to her peers in the Thunder Valley way. Her career opportunities at Thunder Valley, she says, "has allowed me to build a solid foundation for my career that I can take anywhere." Mahalo to you, Michelle!
Alfredo
Alfredo's a keeper - he's been with Thunder Valley since 2003, before the doors officially opened. Hired on as an Executive Steward, he brought hospitality skills learned from working for several casinos in Las Vegas. Now the company's Food and Beverage Manager, he oversees the personnel that makes "food and beverage" happen throughout the resort. From bars to restaurants, maintenance, entertainment and marketing, he’s cultivated strong working relationships throughout the property.
Alfredo has also successfully developed the outdoor Amphitheater concession sales for the Summer Concert Series. As to why he's one of the longest-serving Team Members here, Alfredo says, "To me, Thunder Valley is the best place to work by far - I love working for the Tribe and I love working with our Team!"
La Quesha
"Thunder Valley is a place to learn and a place to advance from within", says La Quesha. When the property's luxury hotel was added, so were lots of new jobs - and she landed one of them as Status Board Operator.
From this entry-level, communication-oriented position in the Housekeeping department, her career took off, leading to Assistant Executive Housekeeper and now as Executive Housekeeper. Along the way, La Quesha has learned not only the challenge of hotel management, but also the skills of active listening, patience and a love of the team culture and people at Thunder Valley. The best thing about the job? "I love exceeding the guest's expectations and ensuring their stay is a wonderful experience. There's nothing like that feeling!"
Kelly
Kelly brings a positive attitude every day to her position as Assistant Beverage Manager. She worked her way through college, holding down a full-time job at Fatburger in the Food Court on her way to a bachelor's degree in Operations Management. Through those years, she advanced to Assistant Manager for the Food Court before her current role in the Beverage Department.
She loves the daily opportunities for interaction with both Guests and Team Members. "The best part about being a leader is the chance to represent and set a good example for everyone," she says, adding that she has learned decision-making and motivational skills through her career at Thunder Valley. "I want to grow with the company and continue to take on new challenges."
